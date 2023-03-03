100 Thieves content creator Kyedae diagnosed with leukemia

One of the most recognizable and longest-standing members of the VALORANT community, Kyedae, has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The Twitch streamer updated her fans on the situation in a tweet on Thursday, March 2.

She noted she will soon be undergoing treatment and that she expects it to impact the immediate future of her streaming schedule.

Hi everyone,

I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3 — kyedae 🇯🇵🐸 (@kyedae) March 3, 2023

The 21-year-old has remained an important and influential figure within the VALORANT scene for the past several years, often streaming her own gameplay to large audiences and indulging in content with other creators of various organizations.

Under the 100 Thieves umbrella, Kyedae’s audience has grown exponentially, allowing her to become not just one of the most popular VALORANT streamers, but one of the most-watched streamers on Twitch—this year she’s averaged nearly 10,000 viewers every broadcast.

She is engaged to pro VALORANT player for Sentinels, TenZ, with the two maintaining a comical yet professional relationship on-screen despite being signed to competing organizations. The pair occasionally appear on streams together, as well as making guest appearances at various official events, most recently at the VCT Lock//In event in São Paulo, Brazil, where she and TenZ were interviewed on stream.

Kyedae’s streaming career began with some help from TenZ, who increased her interest in Twitch and VALORANT through his own regular broadcasts, which then lead to the tens of thousands of followers she now has.

In Aug. 2021, Kyedae signed with 100 Thieves as a creator, where she has since appeared in the organization’s podcasts, various YouTube videos, and more.