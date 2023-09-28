‘I’m so happy:’ Kyedae shares promising leukemia update

Her recovery is going well.

After a grueling six-month battle with leukemia, 100 Thieves content creator Kyedae happily told her fans she’s finished chemotherapy.

She still has more treatments ahead, but she’s super excited about this big step. “I am officially off of chemotherapy now,” she said on Twitch this week, much to the delight of her fans. The star mentioned her hair is returning and even her nails are growing.

“I’m so happy. I’m really happy,” the streamer added with a smile.

Kyedae usually stays private about her health, preferring to be known for her skills rather than her struggles. However, given the recent positive update, she seemed eager to let her fans in on the good news, and they united online, showering her with overwhelming support and kind messages.

“Oh my god! Kyedae is off chemotherapy. I’m so happy for her. Her being off though is a huge improvement of her health! Any positive is huge,” one of her fans said in a viral tweet. “Amazing news! I’m so happy,” said another.

Kyedae found out she had Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in March 2023 and has been getting treated since then.

At first, she thought it might affect her streaming times. But she’s been super active, streaming over 700 hours in 115 days. It shows how strong and resilient she really is.

After finishing chemo, Kyedae will probably get a bone marrow test, which is common for leukemia patients. The test should show only a few bad cells to say the leukemia is under control. Most people feel better after their first chemo. If she doesn’t, she might need more treatments or a stem cell transplant.

Today, however, all the signs seem as positive as they can be.

About the author