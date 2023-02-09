How to watch QTCinderella’s 2023 Streamer Awards

All your favorite streamers will be in attendance next month at The Wiltern in L.A. for the second annual Streamer Awards hosted and organized by Twitch’s event-planning queen herself QTCinderella alongside YouTube star Valkyrae.

While fans can buy tickets to the show on March 11, not everyone can make the trip. But don’t worry, just like last year, the event will be streamed live on Twitch.

The nomination process is almost over, and once finalists get named for all of the award show’s 26 categories, fans will be able to vote on the winners of each award beginning on Feb. 18. Voting closes on March 4. Fans can nominate creators and vote on awards at the Stream Awards’ official website, and the winners of each award will be announced during the broadcast on March 11.

How to watch the Streamer Awards

The Streamer Awards will air on QTCinderella’s personal Twitch channel, Twitch.tv/QTCinderella, on March 11 at 7pm CT. The broadcast will almost assuredly have a star-studded cast of creators to announce the winners of awards.

Last year, the show lasted about two hours, and it included a traditional award show format, including an opening monologue by QTCinderella and her co-host Maya Higa, which was filled with jokes about all of the streamers in the crowd.

Last year’s event had about 150 creators in attendance, and according to QT, this year there will be twice as many people at tables on the floor. Meanwhile, the upper decks will be filled with fans with a capacity of more than 1,000 people in total.