QTCinderella’s annual Streamer Awards are back for a second year, and this time around, there’s a slight twist.

While the set categories last year included many of the most-watched games on Twitch, fans are getting a chance to help select the categories that will be awarded in 2023.

After fan voting helps pick the categories for the event, nominations will begin on Jan. 30 and run until Feb. 11. After that, finalists will be announced with fans being able to vote on the winner of each category from Feb. 18 through March 4.

The Streamer Awards will air on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel the following week, and this time around, fans can purchase general admission tickets for the black tie event.

When are the Streamer Awards?

Just like last year, the 2023 Streamer Awards will take place at a unique spot on the calendar. Unlike most award shows that happen toward the end of the calendar year, the Stream Awards will take place in March.

This year’s Streamer Awards will be broadcast on Saturday, March 11 at 7pm CT. The event can be viewed on QTCinderella’s official Twitch channel, and just like last year, you can expect to see a large number of familiar faces at the event if you’re a Twitch fan.

Last year’s show lasted about two hours and had 27 categories that included awards for both gaming genres and specific games. Of course, all of the awards were given to a streamer who represented their categories the best.