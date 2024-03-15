How to watch Hololive’s 5th fes. Capture the Moment livestream

Hololive’s biggest event is on the way, and you can participate even if you aren’t in Japan. The fifth edition of the streaming part of the Hololive Super Expo 2024 is called fes. Capture the Moment, and you can watch it from home.

When is the Hololive’s 5th fes. Capture the Moment?

The Hololive’s 5th fes. Capture the Moment event starts on March 16 and ends on March 17 in Japan. Because of the time zones, the event will start on March 15 for U.S. viewers. The steaming event is separated into three stages, each starting at different times and with a list of Vtubers participating. Here is the Hololive’s 5th fes. Capture the Moment schedule:

Stage1

Opens: 10pm CT on March 15

10pm CT on March 15 Starts: 11pm CT on March 15

Stage2

Opens: 3:30am CT on March 16

3:30am CT on March 16 Starts: 4:30am CT on March 16

HoneyWorks stage

Opens: 10pm CT on March 16

10pm CT on March 16 Starts: 11pm CT on March 16

Stage3

Opens: 3:30am CT on March 17

3:30am CT on March 17 Starts: 4:30am CT on March 17

All shows have a duration of around two a half hours (150 minutes), and the stream recording will be available to rewatch until April 18.

Do I need to buy a ticket?

Yes, you need to buy a ticket to see the Hololive’s 5th fes. Capture the Moment stream. You can either buy a ticket for a specific stage or buy the Two-Day Stream Pass to have access to all stages, including stage1, stage2, stage3, and the HoneyWorks stage.

When visiting the English version of the official Hololive website, it will redirect those interested in buying the Streaming service for the event to the Eplus website, but the Japanese version will redirect buyers to the SPWN website. If the SPWN website appears in Japanese for you, you can change the language to English in the top right corner of the page by clicking on “日本語” and selecting English.

Do I buy tickets from Eplus or SPWN?

We recommend buying from SPWN. There is a big difference in the ticket prices between platforms. Eplus prices are higher than SPWN and you won’t naturally find the SPWN link to buy tickets, so it’s easy to spend more without any additional benefit. Take a look at the price difference:

SPWN prices

Single stage: 6,500 JPY+ 220 JPY service fee (around $45 in total)

6,500 JPY+ 220 JPY service fee (around $45 in total) Two-Day Pass: 25,000 JPY + 220 JPY service fee (around $169 in total)

Eplus prices

Single stage: 7,650 JPY (around $51)

7,650 JPY (around $51) Two-Day Pass: 28,000 JPY (around $188)

Can I watch the Hololive’s 5th fes. streaming outside of Japan?

Yes, you can watch Hololive’s 5th fes. Capture the Moment stream outside of Japan, but it depends on which platform you buy the tickets from. SPWN doesn’t list which countries the platform includes, but you can test if you can watch the stream where you live by visiting their streaming test website. If you can watch the video, you can watch the streaming, but it should be available world-wide.

Eplus, on the other hand, is available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Macao, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. If you live anywhere outside of those countries, you won’t be able to watch it even if you already bought the ticket. You might try using a VPN, but it’s not guaranteed it will work.

Which Vtuber will be on what stage?

There are three different stages in the event, and each has a unique list of Vtubers that will participate. Stage1 and stage2 each have two of Hololive’s most popular Vtubers. Here are all the participating Vtubers in each Hololive’s 5th fes. stage:

Hololive stage1

Aki Rosenthal

Natsuiro Matsuri

Yuzuki Choco

Inugami Korone

Shirogane Noel

Houshou Marine

Amane Kanata

Shishiro Botan

Hakui Koyori

Sakamata Chloe

Ayunda Risu

Airani Iofifteen

Pavolia Reine

Takanashi Kiara

Ninomae Ina’nis

Gawr Gura

Hakos Baelz.

Hololive stage2

Tokino Sora

Oozora Subaru

Ookami Mio

Usada Pekora

Shiranui Flare

Tsunomaki Watame

Himemori Luna

Momosuzu Nene

Omaru Polka

Takane Lui

Kazama Iroha

Vestia Zeta

Kaela Kovalskia

Kobo Kanaeru

Mori Calliope

IRyS

Ouro Kronii.

Hololive stage3

Robocosan

AZKi

Sakura Miko

Hoshimachi Suisei

Shirakami Fubuki

Minato Aqua

Murasaki Shion

Nakiri Ayame

Nekomata Okayu

Tokoyami Towa

Yukihana Lamy

La+ Darknesss

Moona Hoshinova

Anya Melfissa

Kureiji Ollie

Watson Amelia

Ceres Fauna

Nanashi Mumei.

HoneyWorks stage

Tokino Sora

AZKi

Sakura Miko

Hoshimachi Suisei

Shirakami Fubuki

Natsuiro Matsuri

Murasaki Shion

Nakiri Ayame

Oozora Subaru

Ookami Mio

Nekomata Okayu

Inugami Korone

Usada Pekora

Shiranui Flare

Shirogane Noel

Houshou Marine

Amane Kanata

Tsunomaki Watame

Tokoyami Towa

Himemori Luna

Yukihana Lamy

Momosuzu Nene

Shishiro Botan

Omaru Polka

La+ Darknesss

Takane Lui

Hakui Koyori

Sakamata Chloe

Kazama Iroha

Moona Hoshinova

Kureiji Ollie

Anya Melfissa

Kobo Kanaeru

Takanashi Kiara

Gawr Gura

Hakos Baelz.

