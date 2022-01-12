How to upload follower emotes on Twitch

No Twitch chat is the same since most channels tend to have their own culture. Inside jokes, personal memes, and customized emotes allow the fans of a channel to communicate in a way that only they can understand.

Customized emotes have been around for a while, but they’re usually only available to subscribers. Twitch recently announced, however, that streamers will now have access to follower emotes. While subscriber emotes become available when viewers become paid supporters of a channel, follower emotes can be unlocked for all followers, making them free.

The feature is only available for Twitch Partners and Affiliates who also have instant upload eligibility. If your channel fits the bill, you can upload your first follower emotes by doing the following:

Go to your Creator Dashboard.

Upload your emotes.

After uploading the emotes, you’ll be able to choose their Slot Assignment.

Pick Follower to make your emote available for all of your followers. Considering uploading follower emotes requires channel owners to have instant upload eligibility, their follower emotes will be available instantly.



If your channel doesn’t have access to instant uploading, you can unlock the feature by completing these requirements:

Twitch Partners need to wait 60 days after they become partnered to unlock instant uploading.

Twitch Affiliates need to at least stream 60 days as an Affiliate over a rolling two-year period to unlock instant uploading.

Violating Twitch’s Terms of Service can take away a stream’s ability to access instant upload. Those streamers will need to go through additional processes to unlock the feature once again.

Don’t forget to let your viewers know that you have follower emotes available after uploading them since there could be some viewers who might not realize there are new emotes for your channel.