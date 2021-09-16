How to unfollow someone on Twitch

Curating the list of channels that you follow on Twitch can vastly improve your viewing experience and exploration on the platform.

But sometimes, people have a change of heart about who they want to follow.

Luckily, following and unfollowing people on Twitch is as easy as clicking one button. It takes just a half a second. You just have to know where the icon is on your screen, and if you’re unfollowing someone, it might not be that obvious.

As you may know, you can follow a channel on Twitch by clicking the purple button in the bottom right corner of the screen that has a heart icon next to the word “Follow.”

Screengrab via Twitch

Once you hit that button, it will change from purple to gray and the outline of a heart will turn into a filled, white heart icon.

Screengrab via Twitch

To unfollow a channel, you simply have to hover over that same area, where the white heart icon is, and click it. At that point, the icon will revert back to the larger purple button that it was prior to you following the channel.