How to set up Twitch channel point rewards

Twitch added “channel points” to the platform as a way to give loyal viewers benefits on the channels they watch the most without being forced to pay a subscription.

The feature allows streamers to reward viewers with a number of different customizable goodies in chat, like modified emotes, highlighted messages, and more.

All viewers have to do is watch their favorite streamer and points will rack up naturally. Streamers, on the other hand, have a little bit of work to do to make sure that their viewers are getting all of the right rewards.

Because channel point rewards are fully customizable, each streamer must decide whether to enable channel points and manage the rewards that go with them.

To set up channel point rewards, you’ll first need to go to your “Creator Dashboard,” which can be found by clicking your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen on Twitch’s homepage if you’re logged in. Channel points are only available to Affiliates and Partners.

Image via Twitch

On the Creator Dashboard menu, there will be a drop-down option labeled “Viewer Rewards” with a smiley face next to it. Click that button and select “Channel Points.”

Image via Twitch

From there, you’ll have the option to enable or disable Channel Points.

To change the rewards you have available, click “Manage Rewards & Challenges.” There, you can edit the default rewards like “Highlight My Message” and “Unlock a Random Sub Emote.”

There are few limitations in terms of what sort of rewards you can give viewers. Under the “Custom Rewards” section, you can look at a large number of preset rewards that can be game-related, IRL, or Twitch-related.

You can also click the “Create a Custom Reward” button and let your imagination run wild.

Image via Twitch

With this option, you can set up a completely unique reward for viewers that’s only limited by what you’re personally willing to do.

Once you have everything picked out exactly the way you want, all that’s left to do is stream and let your viewers reap their rewards.

Every stream has a community that’s interested in different benefits, so it’s up to you to decide exactly how you want to execute your channel point reward system. Just make sure that it stays true to your brand and your community’s demand.