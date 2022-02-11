How to report a username on Twitch

Twitch announced plans this week to add more stringent rules for what constitutes an inappropriate username as a way to help prevent harassment on the platform.

In a post to its website, Twitch explained that usernames with references to “sexual acts, arousal, fuids, or genitalia” will be removed from the platform as well as “references to hard drugs.” That does not include alcohol, tobacco, or marijuana.

While Twitch is aiming to get rid of usernames that are inappropriate, it has said that its machine learning model may not catch everything. For that reason, the platform has a way for people to report usernames that are inappropriate with just a few quick clicks of a button.

Whenever you see a name that’s inappropriate on Twitch, just follow these quick steps to make sure to bring it to the platform’s attention.