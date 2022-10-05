How to download clips to your phone from the Twitch mobile app

Twitch today announced that it has added more support to the platform’s mobile app, allowing users to now easily save clips to their phone from the app itself.

While not everyone can do this immediately, the feature is being rolled out starting today, and Twitch posted on Twitter saying that it will be accessible to all streamers within the next week.

Getting to your clips and finding the one that you’d like to download to your phone only takes a few quick clicks and then it’s saved to your phone forever.

How to download clips to your phone

After opening the Twitch mobile app, there are only four clicks required to download a clip to your phone.

Click the “Create” button in the top right corner of your screen. On your creator dashboard, go to “Content” which is in the bottom right corner of the screen. Select a clip from all of the content you have available. Click the download button at the bottom of the screen after opening up any individual clip.

📢 You can now download your Clips from the Twitch mobile app!

📈 Enter creator mode to view your trending Clips in the content tab

🎬 Click on a Clip to save it to your phone in one easy step pic.twitter.com/Oc0WVcx8oK — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) October 5, 2022

Twitch’s announcement of the new update comes just days before the platform’s yearly TwitchCon convention in San Diego. Last week, the platform announced a slew of new features and posted a few other updates ahead of TwitchCon.

Don’t expect this to be the last thing we hear heading into the weekend. On Friday, Oct. 7, the TwitchCon opening ceremony will include an update from the company’s CEO Emmett Shear.