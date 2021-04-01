How to create an Among Us account

Among Us released the ability to make personal accounts yesterday and making one of your own takes just a few quick steps.

Right now, accounts are tied to whatever platform you make the account on. They can’t be linked to accounts on other platforms.

Having an account allows you to personalize your display name. If you don’t have an account, your display name will be random.

But usernames aren’t exclusive to one person. Multiple people can share the same username.

To get started on making your account, just click on the “Account” button in the upper left side of the screen when you open up Among Us.

Pushing the button will show your “Account Info.” But if you haven’t made an account yet, you can click the “Sign In” button on the lower left side of the screen.

This will bring up another screen that asks “Do you want to create an account?”

Click “OK.”

You should receive a notification shortly after that saying, “you’ve successfully created an account.”

From there, you’ll be able to change your username as you please using the “Change Name” feature in the Account Info box.

