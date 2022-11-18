Dr Disrespect announced his foray into the spirits game earlier today, and fans of the Two Time might be eager to get their hands on a bottle of his Black Steel Bourbon whiskey.

The brand debuted with just one product, a 93-proof small batch Kentucky bourbon, and Doc enlisted the help of Marianne Eaves as its Master Distiller. Within hours of the “very limited release” becoming available, Black Steel Bourbon tweeted that it had already sold out.

We've officially sold out.



As avid Bourbon connoisseurs, Black Steel has been a passion project of ours for many years.



Launch day was a success.



The taste of victory has just begun.



-Guy Beahm pic.twitter.com/OD8TXCvPO9 — Black Steel Bourbon (@BlackSteel) November 17, 2022

Right now, you cannot buy Black Steel Bourbon, but you can join an email list that will alert you about new releases in the future as they become purchasable.

The flavor profile of the whiskey includes charred wood, green apple, vanilla bean, citrus, and cinnamon, but as the Two-Time himself says in a promotion for it, the drink simply “tastes like winning.”

How to buy Dr Disrespect’s Black Steel Bourbon

When more Black Steel Bourbon releases, you’ll be able to find it on the official Black Steel Bourbon website, and verify that you are over 21. From there, you’ll want to press the “Buy Now” button in the upper left corner of the screen.

The drink can only be shipped to 30 contiguous states in the U.S., and in order to get started, you will need to enter your shipping address to confirm that the bottle is shippable to your home.

Once your address is registered, you will be presented with a price that will vary depending on where you are getting it shipped. It will likely be around $60-$70. The page will include what liquor company is fulfilling the order as well.

It’s unclear exactly when or how frequently the brand will restock or if more options will be made available. So it’s crucial if you’re interested in nabbing a bottle for yourself to get yourself added to the email list that you can find through the Buy Now page.

Under the “Sold Out” imagery, there is an option to add your email address to a mailing list. Just make sure to click the word “here” which is bolded, and enter your info.