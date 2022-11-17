Dr Disrespect loses the shades and vest to unveil Black Steel Bourbon venture

Dr Disrespect today took off the gaming gear for once to show how refined he can truly be in a promotion for his new spirit brand, Black Steel Bourbon.

Featuring the exact type of marketing you would expect from a venture headed by the Two-Time, the 93 proof small batch Kentucky bourbon whiskey is advertised as “traditional craft” with “untraditional spirit.”

Introducing Black Steel Bourbon.



Exceptional tradition with a refreshingly untraditional spirit.



Crafted by an award winning Master Distiller.



Limited Run, Available Now:https://t.co/l4QH0HumIc pic.twitter.com/riuIgwONmE — Black Steel Bourbon (@BlackSteel) November 17, 2022

Black Steel Bourbon was founded by Doc and its master distiller is Marianne Eaves, who was recognized by Forbes’ Food & Drink 30 under 30 list in 2015. She has also been on the Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s 40 under 40 Tastemakers list.

The flavor profile of the drink is described on the website as including cinnamon, vanilla, charred oak, green apple, and citrus. But, more importantly, Disrespect notes that it tastes like victory.

“I can’t tell you how to win,” he said. “I can only tell you what winning tastes like.”

Screengrab via BlackSteelSpirits.com

It might be hard to get your hands on the bourbon, though. As it is described on its website, the only offering from Black Steel right now is a “very limited release,” and it can’t be shipped to a little more than half of the U.S. Depending on where you get it shipped to, the price will vary, but a shipment to North Carolina is $61.99 and one to Pennsylvania was listed as $64.99.

Screengrab via BlackSteelSpirits.com

Bringing his violence, speed, and momentum to the spirits industry, Doc is trying to show that his “madness” can lead to “evolution of a category that celebrates unchanging tradition.”