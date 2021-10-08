How much money did TimTheTatman make on Twitch?

TimTheTatman is one of the most popular content creators who helped shape the face of streaming and Twitch.

His huge personality made him extremely relatable to viewers and one of the most successful streamers on the planet after being on the grind for years. The North American left Twitch on Sept. 1 to sign an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming and recently partnered with Complexity Gaming, one of the biggest esports organizations in the world, to stream under its banner.

Even though he no longer streams on Twitch, his name was linked to the Amazon-owned platform once again after a data breach took place earlier this week, revealing the purported gross earnings for channels on Twitch over the past 26 months. To no one’s surprise, TimTheTatman appeared in the top 10.

He earned $3,290,133 from August 2019 to October 2021, according to the leak. This money refers to subscriptions, bits, and advertisements. It doesn’t include donations, merchandising deals, or sponsorships.

Screengrab via KnowSomething

Unlike others, TimTheTatman didn’t comment on social media about whether the figures are accurate. Instead, he joked about the leak, tweeting “W”, which means victory, next to YouTube Gaming’s profile, showing that he’s happy to have made the switch.

TimTheTatman has the 24th most-watched Twitch channel in the past 365 days, according to SullyGnome. His streams on YouTube Gaming have been getting a lot of traction and soon we’ll know whether he’s maintaining the same audience numbers and generating similar amounts of revenue.