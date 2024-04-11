‘I’d hide with a gun’: Maya’s terrifying 3-year ordeal with secret Twitch stalker

Maya’s Twitch streaming fanbase has rallied around her today after the conservationist-cross-streamer opened up on a harrowing three-year ordeal she faced with an obsessive secret stalker.

The situation got so bad, Maya admitted to her Twitch fans on April 10, that at times she had to “hide in a dark room clutching a gun” and she was even forced to move house once during the ordeal. The stalker⁠—whom Maya has never spoken about publicly before⁠—would regularly declare his love for the then-22-year-old and “look for signs that she was speaking to him” while she was livestreaming.

Maya even had to move house once during the ordeal. Screenshot via Maya on Twitch

“[He] thought we were in a full-on relationship for three years. And it was one of those things where he thinks everything I say, I am talking to right him, right? So every song I’d sing, or blink twice, he thought it was for him,” she explained.

Things continued to escalate over the three years, including times when he would show Maya he was “coming to see her.” These moments were among the most terrifying, with the Twitch streamer forced to “hide with a gun” until she was sure she was safe. During the height of the terror, she hired security guards and employed a private investigator to track the stalker. “What the hell is my life?” she continued. “It’s so weird to talk about that… like, that’s something I did.”

The famed animal conservationist, who also co-hosts the Wine About It podcast with fellow streamer QTCinderella, explained that she avoided speaking about it on-stream while it was ongoing but now that things are resolved she’s ready to share the story with her fans.

“One of the things that really sucked was nobody knew so I’d have to skip streams, do shorter streams,” Maya added after opening up on the horrifying ordeal, “and people would just be like ‘Oh, she’s lazy’ or they’re saying ‘Why is she in a bad mood all the time, why does she complain about streaming?’”

The streamer’s fanbase was quick to support her as she detailed the story, with many offering words of encouragement or apologies that she had to go through the ordeal for so long. “Hope you feel safer now, that’s awful,” one wrote, while another suggested her community “chip in for security.” Fans on X (formerly Twitter) also showed similar support after seeing the clip.

Unfortunately, Maya’s situation is not an isolated incident in the streaming world. Just last month, Amouranth’s long-time stalker was arrested after he tried to break into her house and in 2022, Wolfabelle was blackmailed by a viewer who threatened to doxx her if she didn’t comply with their sexual demands.

In the same year, a crazed stalker followed Valkyrae to the 100 Thieves compound based in L.A. and Emiru left Texas because she feared for her safety.

