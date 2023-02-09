Hasan explains why boycotting Hogwarts Legacy will have ‘marginal’ impact

Hasan is not convinced the boycott is having any effect on Hogwarts Legacy's success.

HasanAbi is weighing in on Hogwarts Legacy again, this time commenting on the ongoing boycott of the game, explaining why it won’t make a major impact.

During his stream on Feb. 8, HasanAbi explained that the efforts of these people are pointless because, in the end, they don’t have the power to influence the game’s sales or J.K. Rowling in any way. He also stated a few reasons why that is the case.

“The cut that she [J.K. Rowling] gets from her IP being used in the game is marginal,” Hasan said. “If you think that it’s going to stop her from gaining prominence you’re also silly. Some things are completely beyond your powers.”

At the same time, Hasan underlined that he “completely understands” where people boycotting the game are coming from. “But what many do not recognize is, make a better ask. […] Because the demand is so marginal and so silly, then most people go ‘what, no, what the fuck are you talking about.'” Hasan added. “It’s so meaningless in the grand scheme of things.”

Hasan also said that sadly, just aren’t interested in the boycott, saying: “The sad and scary state of affairs is that people don’t give a shit about trans people.”

The main reason behind the boycott attempts is J.K. Rowling’s controversial opinions about transgender people.

Despite Hogwarts Legacy’s official release being on Feb. 10, thousands of people have been already diving into the wizarding world thanks to early access. A lot of popular content creators have been doing so as well.

Many other streamers and content creators have voiced their opinions on the matter. Asmongold, for example, had a piece of simple advice to those harassed for playing Hogwarts Legacy: just ban them.

And it looks like the boycotting efforts might not be bringing results at all since the game is reaching new milestones day by day. Hogwarts Legacy set a new Twitch record on Feb. 8, and the number of players in-game is skyrocketing rapidly.