Hogwarts Legacy defies boycott attempts, sets new Twitch record

Hogwarts Legacy had an especially strong opening day on Twitch as creators rushed to stream the Harry Potter IP despite some gamers calling for a boycott because of author J.K. Rowling’s statements regarding transgender people.

With a peak of 1.27 million viewers, the game broke a record for single-player games on Twitch, according to Streams Charts. The figure surpassed the opening of Cyberpunk 2077 (1.14 million) and Elden Ring (909,800).

HasanAbi noted that some creators are refraining from streaming the game because they don’t want to deal with harassment from especially aggressive online political activists, but that doesn’t seem to have stopped most streamers from giving the game a try. With a peak of around 32,000 channels streaming the game at one time, Hogwarts Legacy falls fourth all-time in the statistic.

The only games that have produced more concurrent channels streaming than Hogwarts Legacy are Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Fortnite. Fortnite holds the record, and it will likely not be topped for a while. With a peak of around 133,000 channels streaming the game at the same time on Dec. 1, 2020, the battle royale has almost 100,000 more than CoD did on April 21, 2021.

XQc led the charge yesterday by spending almost a full day on stream playing Hogwarts Legacy, completing the game in the process. At the end of the session, the juicer rated the title a 9.2 out of 10. In total, his 22 hours of airtime helped him rack up 1.9 million hours watched. No other channel was able to produce even a third of that total.