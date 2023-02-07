XQc gives his Hogwarts Legacy rating after beating the game in a single stream

Despite the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, xQc wasted no time grinding through all of what the newly released Avalanche Software title has to offer. And after a long stream today, the Gaming Golem gave his conclusion on the game.

Yesterday, Hogwart Legacy launched into early access for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users and saw immediate widespread success across streaming platforms, peaking at over one million concurrent viewers on Twitch. This massive wave of Hogwarts Legacy viewers was spearheaded by xQc, leading the pack with over 100,000 Juicers, according to TwitchTracker.

XQc’s broadcast began during the early afternoon of Feb. 6 and didn’t conclude until roughly the same time today. That’s how swept up into Hogwarts Legacy the Twitch star was.

And after finally reaching the credits, xQc gave his rating on Hogwarts Legacy:

“Ok, short version. I think the game is really good, I rate it pretty high,” xQc said. “That is tough, it’s really high, like uh, dude, like a 9.3. I think it’s definitely worth the buy, 100 percent. Money for value for sure.”

Shortly after exiting the game, xQc constructed a list of pros and cons for Hogwarts Legacy and also adjusted his final rating for the game to 9.2 out of 10.

The Twitch streamer also added that he purchased the game with his own money and was not financially compensated in any way by the developers or publishers of Hogwarts Legacy.

Less than an hour after giving his review, xQc concluded his broadcast, ending at nearly 25 hours of stream time.