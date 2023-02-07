XQc calls out gamers taking critical moral stance against Hogwarts Legacy

"People are going to hate me for this take."

The release of the highly anticipated Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy has fueled controversy, as many gamers have sworn off the game in protest of author J.K. Rowling’s opinions about transgender people.

While Rowling wasn’t directly involved in the game’s development, and the title features a transgender character, the use of the Harry Potter IP is enough of an affiliation to anger many socially conscious gamers.

With early access to the game resulting in many content creators playing the game on Twitch, streamers have already started to receive harassment from people that believe even playing the game makes someone transphobic by association.

But xQc is here to tell those people that their criticism is misguided.

“People are going to hate me for this take,” he said. “ People fund all sorts and types of evil with their daily purchases across the board in even way worse ways than you could even imagine, and then you make everybody feel bad for fucking purchasing a video game. Bro, you need to suck my balls, bitch. Fucking libtard Andys. What the fuck is this shit?”

Related: Who is Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy? Sirona Ryan explained

XQc is among the creators that have started to do a playthrough of the game on his stream, and while he hasn’t been dissuaded, many other streamers have decided against playing the game. Hasan, who regularly brags about having one of the largest transgender communities online, said that he will not be playing the game, but he’s not doing it as a political stance.

Instead, Hasan isn’t playing the game simply because he doesn’t want to deal with harassment and criticism from people online that will call him transphobic for supporting any IP associated with Rowling.