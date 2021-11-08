Hasan drops first merchandise line, will donate proceeds to strike funds

Hasan's merch includes some political parodies.

Screengrab via HasanAbi

Popular Twitch streamer and political commentator, Hasan Piker has announced his first official merchandise line. The merch drop features four unique shirts, which are currently available for pre-sale on his website and slated to ship out on Dec. 13 at the earliest.

Notably, the political streamer will be donating a portion of the funds from this new merch line to national strike funds. All profits from the Unionize T-shirt in Black and White will be donated to strike efforts across the United States.

Other shirts include a parody of a Reagan-era anti-drug campaign, dubbed The Thrill can Kill, and another featuring a zombified caricature of Hasan donned in his signature Bernie Sanders merch. On Twitter, the 30-year-old streamer showcased his new merch in a teaser video.

On stream, Hasan said this has been a collaboration with his online community and Warren James. One hoodie featured in the release video that has yet to hit stories is a design commissioned by community artists.

“I wanted to make sure it wasn’t just regular Chinese factory drop shipping merch” Hasan said, “So what I wanted to do was make sure it was unionized, domestically manufactured, and also that the art was sick.”

The former Young Turk host also confirmed that a portion of the profits is going to strike campaigns. Hasan also poked fun at the recent RFLCT scandal involving fellow content creator Valkyrae by jokingly advertising his merchandise as anti-blue light.

Hasan is a known advocate for workers on Twitch, making a space for political discourse on Twitch and rising as one of the platform’s largest English-speaking streamers.