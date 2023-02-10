Has Adept-xQc “common law marriage” drama paved the way for Veibae to take Sodapoppin to court?

Sodapoppin and his girlfriend Veibae may not have any marriage papers, but on stream yesterday, the VTuber seemed fairly convinced that she could prove in a court of law that the two were married.

While the couple doesn’t appear to have any public turmoil that would lead to time in court, an ongoing legal battle between Twitch’s most-watched streamer xQc and his ex-girlfriend Adept brought up the concept of a “common law marriage.”

Court documents released over the past few months suggest that Adept is trying to prove in court that she and xQc were common law married, which can be done without any legal paperwork. It appears as though her end goal is to get a divorce from xQc after proving the common law marriage so that she can receive compensation.

Veibae may not intend on leaving Sodapoppin anytime soon, but she made it clear that if she wanted to, she might have a strong argument for the two’s wedlock.

“I could argue right now that that ring you’re wearing … I could say, ‘his camera is reversed and he’s actually wearing it on his fucking left finger, and he’s been saying he’s a dad and that he’s married,’” she said. “And I could take that to court and argue that we are married so, you know what? Checkmate.”

The more she said, the more Sodapoppin struggled to maintain a straight face. Laughing at the notion, the massively successful content creator, who would have a lot to lose in a divorce settlement, only had one thing he could say.

“What the fuck,” he said. “That’s fucked up.”