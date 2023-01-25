Does Adept have a restraining order against xQc?

XQc isn’t known for being quiet, at times to a fault. But recently, people may have noticed that he hasn’t been talking too much about drama surrounding his highly public breakup with fellow-creator Adept.

The breakup, which has led to several bizarre situations including Adept claiming that she technically owns xQc’s $320,000 McLaren, has seemingly become an afterthought. At least that was until internet sleuths found legal documents that suggested xQc and Adept might be married.

After denying the claims, xQc has largely remained mum on his situation with Adept, and some legal documents might give some insight on exactly why that’s the case. Legal advice content creator Henry Resilient went over a “petition for divorce” earlier this week that included xQc and Adept. The document was filed in November, but it has only recently made its way around the internet.

In the document, which Henry combed over during a livestream, there is a section that includes a “request of permanent injunction” that would prevent xQc from talking about his relationship or legal proceedings with Adept.

The request, which is a part of Adept’s petition for divorce, asks that xQc be restricted from “discussing the litigation on any social network profile (including, but not limited to, on his Twitch stream or YouTube account).”

Does xQc have a restraining order out against him?

On Nov. 16, a Williamson County, Texas court approved a temporary restraining order for Adept against xQc. The order was filed two days following Adept’s request. Further court documents suggest that the restraining order has been continued and it has been expanded to include that Adept also cannot discuss litigation on social media platforms, like Twitch and YouTube.

The petition for divorce by Adept is under the assumption of a legal term referred to as “common law marriage,” which is something that would not require that the two have marriage documents. Instead, Adept would need to prove that they were married by other means.

There do not appear to be any new court documents that confirm if the court has agreed with Adept’s claim, but for the time being, you won’t hear about any of this from either xQc or Adept.