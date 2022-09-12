French charity stream Z Event raises record-breaking $10.3 million for environmental organizations

This seventh iteration was the last in this format.

Z Event, the biggest charity stream event in Europe, broke a record last night. In fewer than three days, it raised over €10.1 million ($10.3 million) for five environmental nonprofit associations: WWF France, Sea Shepherd France, The SeaCleaners, Time for the planet, and biodiversity association LPO.

Over the weekend, 57 French streamers raised money with donation goals and various activities, including two-time Dota 2 World champion Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, who set up a goal to return to the competitive scene after retiring last year.

Since its creation, the event has been breaking records at every event. Last year, it raised a little less than 2022’s total (corresponding to $11.5M at the time).

Over time, Z Event has been encompassing more than the gaming community. This year, it welcomed mainstream personalities, such as rappers Bigflo et Oli, as well as longtime actor Alain Chabat, and was officially congratulated by French president Emmanuel Macron.

But the event went through its fair share of hardships this year. The creator Adrien “ZeratoR” Nougaret initially chose the Goodplanet Foundation to raise money, but it was heavily criticized due to controversies linked to the organization. As a response, he made the decision to let fans vote for the environmental associations receiving the donations.

This year’s Z Event was the last in the format after seven successful editions. It’s still unclear what the next edition will entail.