French President Macron reveals BLAST Premier will host 2023 CS:GO Major in Paris

The country will have its first CS:GO Major since the game's release.

After Berlin, London, Stockholm and other European cities, a 2023 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major will be hosted by BLAST Premier in Paris next May, French President Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed earlier today.

This will be the first international tournament taking place in France since the game’s release, in 2012. Many rumors surfaced a few weeks ago, following the promise the President made of France welcoming a “Major international esports tournament in 2023,” last June.

The time has come. In 2023… it all changes.https://t.co/mSIunFRzfU pic.twitter.com/p17jn7KI2L — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) September 11, 2022

“From next year, in May, in less than 10 months, our country will host an event that will celebrate its 10th anniversary: ​​the BLAST TV Major Counter-Strike, the very first CS:GO Major organized in France,” Macron said.

He added the event would take place in Bercy, a 20,000-seat venue that previously hosted the 2019 League of Legends World Championship.

The President made this announcement while officially congratulating the streamers of ZEvent, which has taken place this weekend and will end tonight, at 5pm CT.

This year, the community chose four non-profit organizations linked to ecology to receive the donations. The streamers include international esports players, such as two-time Dota 2 World champion Sébastien “Ceb” Debs.

They have already surpassed seven million dollars and will continue to rise for a few hours until the event ends. Macron had already congratulated the event last year when it broke its record with over $11M donated to Action Against Hunger in less than three days.