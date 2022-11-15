Whatever it was, they didn't like it.

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang is known for his dry wit and edgy humor. It’s one of his defining qualities as a Twitch streamer. The downside, though, is that it has also landed him in hot water.

The OfflineTV star confessed he’d actually lost a sponsorship deal last week because he made an explicit joke on one of his recent Twitch streams.

“I actually found out I lost the sponsorship the other day because I made a porn joke,” he said during his Nov. 14 stream. “I won’t go into details because I don’t want to lose any more sponsorship.

But, I made a porn joke and one of my sponsors pulled out.”

Image via Disguised Toast on Instagram

The predicament caused him to ask fans about the offensiveness of his humor—specifically in reference to an edgy name he wanted to use for his Hearthstone deck.

“Let me ask you guys a question about edginess,” he said.

“Is it offensive if I call this deck, like, ‘Terrorist Warlock?’ Because it uses a lot of bombs. Because terrorists use bombs, right? Like, if you play CS:GO, the terrorist team, you know, puts the bomb down. But that’s not offensive. So, can I call this Terrorist Warlock?”

It could be a sign Toast might need to bite his tongue a little more often than usual. After all, losing sponsors is kind of a big deal, and it could become a trend if other sponsors follow suit.

He’s far from a controversial streamer thgough. Toast is considered to be one of the more ‘family friendly’ streamers on Twitch. He might swear here and there, and he might say a crude joke once in a while, but it’s rarely contentious.