DrLupo, TimtheTatman, and LIRIK re-sign multiyear deals with Twitch

It seems like there are some top Twitch broadcasters that poachers can’t get their hands on—at least for a couple of years.

Popular streamers DrLupo, TimtheTatman, and LIRIK re-signed with Twitch to multiyear deals today, according to esports journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau.

This news came one hour before the three broadcasters announced it on their streams and Twitter accounts.

Though some believed the streamers would ditch the Amazon-owned platform for Mixer, Facebook, or YouTube, it seemed unlikely that they would announce a move while broadcasting on Twitch. And with over 10 million followers combined, the three content creators have already established an audience on Twitch.

The trio is represented by Loaded, the agency that negotiated lucrative deals for Fortnite star Ninja, former CS:GO pro shroud, and 100 Thieves content creator CouRage when they departed from Twitch.

It’s unclear whether Twitch’s willingness to make multiyear agreements is in response to four of their top streamers being poached. But Twitch remains the streaming titan of the industry, making up over 75 percent of the hours watched in quarter three of 2019, according to a report by Stream Elements.

Fans can continue to watch DrLupo, TimtheTatman, and LIRIK on their Twitch channels.