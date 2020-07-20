DrLupo raises over $70,000 during St. Jude charity stream with State Farm

DrLupo continued his well-documented charity efforts with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital today by raising more than $70,000 during a two-hour block that was sponsored by State Farm.

Lupo dedicated a portion of his morning stream today to do an advertisement with State Farm, but instead of getting paid by the brand to promote insurance, the partners raised money together for Lupo’s favorite charity. By the end of his stream, DrLupo and State Farm raised $70,811 for St. Jude through donations to the stream.

As a part of State Farm’s sponsorship of the broadcast, the brand had a banner at the bottom of Lupo’s stream that showed the State Farm logo, the money raised in total, and a list of top donors. Among the top donors of the day were State Farm with a $25,000 contribution and Cash App, which donated $3,333.33.

Additionally, the brand activated its sponsorship with Lupo by having the popular streamer play with the brand’s popular spokesperson, “Jake from State Farm.” Playing a few rounds of Mario Kart with the red polo and khaki-wearing State Farm rep from the commercial, Lupo nonchalantly helped State Farm promote some insurance while also raising money for St. Jude.

Along with promoting State Farm, Lupo spent a few short segments of his stream to play videos about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The fight against cancer in partnership with St. Jude is a passion of Lupo’s. In December, he raised over $2 million for the charity, and he’s raised large lump sums of cash for the hospital during numerous other charity streams as well.