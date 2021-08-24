DrDisrespect says he is suing Twitch for banning him

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect said today he is suing streaming platform Twitch over his ban in June 2020, the reason for which has not been given by Twitch or Dr Disrespect.

The ‘Two-Time’ has since found a home on YouTube, but he has rarely commented on his Twitch ban despite June 26 marking the one-year anniversary. He did say today on his stream, however, that he is aware of the reason for the ban and he is in the process of suing Twitch.

“I can’t talk about it, but a lot of people ask me, ‘Do you know the reason?’ Yeah, I do know the reason why now. I’ve known for months now—the reason why. And I’ll just say this right now, champs: there’s a reason why we’re suing the fuck out of them,” Dr Disrespect said with a laugh. “I don’t know how else to put it. The amount of damages and—you just don’t… Nah, nah.”

Doc just said he knows why he got banned and he's suing the fuck outta Twitch … GOOD



Dr Disrespect seemed to grow frustrated while talking about the damages he claims to have suffered from his ban. At the time of his ban, the streamer had more than 23,000 subscribers on Twitch, according to TwitchTracker. He averaged around the same number of viewers as well, which would undoubtedly lead to many donations throughout each broadcast.

Twitch, which notoriously does not publicly acknowledge the reason for banning creators, has remained silent about the issue other than a general statement that said it issues bans when it has “evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.” If Dr Disrespect does ultimately sue Twitch, the reason may be revealed, but that seems distant for those intently focused on the matter right now.