Dr Disrespect piles onto Twitch hate amid Trainwreck’s platform announcement

Trainwreck had some harsh words for Twitch yesterday when he announced he would be working with a new startup streaming platform Kick, and his sentiment was seconded by a man who’s known for having a little bit of disdain for the platform.

Dr Disrespect was indefinitely banned from Twitch in the summer of 2020, and he hasn’t had much good to say about the platform since.

Now on YouTube, Disrespect has settled his lawsuit with Twitch, but he wasn’t afraid to share how he felt about his old platform on Dec. 6 when he had the chance.

Trainwreck spent most of his 1,108-word Kick.com statement dealing criticism to Twitch, where he is still a partnered streamer (for the time being). The biggest issue he repeatedly harped on was the greed of Twitch and its parent company Amazon, who he believes is not looking after the best interest of content creators.

According to Train, Twitch is making large profits off of the backs of creators that are being largely taken advantage of, but the two-time made sure to take a second and clear up a mistake Train made, while also taking a stab at Twitch himself.

There’s one thing completely wrong in your update Train…. The purple snakes are nowhere near being profitable.



It’s a money pit for Amazon. Big one.



The platform is stapled together by the mere existence of only a handful of creators and their communities.



It’s inevitable. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) December 6, 2022

“There’s one thing completely wrong in your update Train… the purple snakes are nowhere near being profitable,” he said.

“It’s a money pit for Amazon. Big one. The platform is stapled together by the mere existence of only a handful of creators and their communities. It’s inevitable.”

Train responded to Doc with a “100” emoji suggesting he completely agreed with Disrespect’s assertion that perhaps the most crucial part of his argument was based off of incorrect information, but that didn’t stop the two from continuing to discuss future drinking plans.

Kick.com’s origins have already raised numerous questions. Along with an appearance clearly intended to mimic Twitch, it has questionable connections to online casino Stake, which has content that was banned on Twitch because it doesn’t follow U.S. regulations.