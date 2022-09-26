Dr Disrespect makes special appearance on NFL Sunday Night Football trailer

Dr Disrespect continued his NFL infiltration today during a promo for tonight’s NFL Sunday Night Football game.

Every week during the NFL season, Sunday Night Football on NBC produces a game-specific trailer, and the voice hyping fans up for the match was none other than the two-time himself.

The game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos just began, and it was introduced on NBC with the “49ers Superfan,” who was also labeled as a “gaming content creator.”

During the intro, Doc opened up by mentioning the “Champions Club” and started comparing the quarterbacks of the two teams, Jimmy Garapollo and Russell Wilson.

“It’s time to get a little respect,” he said. “Now, not everyone’s welcome into the Champions Club, but Jimmy G belongs.”

He went on to mention that numerous other popular 49ers have “earned their respect” before turning his attention to Wilson, who moved to Denver this offseason after having a successful tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

Poking fun at the “Let’s Ride” montra that made its rounds on social media following one of Wilson’s video shoots for the team, Disrespect attempted to sow doubt into the nation’s perception of the Broncos, as you might expect from a fan of the team preparing to play them.

“The Broncos finally have their quarterback, right?” he said. “Booing already? I like that. Take it from an international gaming icon, these teams are Champions Club caliber… but Russell. Tonight it’s game over. The Niners ride.”

This isn’t Disrespect’s first NFL-related appearance. During training camp this year, he shot a video with the 49ers after claiming he could throw a ball 70 yards. Meanwhile, in April, he repped the team during the NFL Draft by announcing their third-round draft pick.