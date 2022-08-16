Dr. Disrespect throws a 70-yard pass at 49ers training camp—at least he says he did

Earlier this month, Dr Disrespect made a surprise appearance at the San Francisco 49ers training camp—and today, we found out why.

The Two-Time was there to prove some haters wrong by launching a football 70 yards, something he’s repeatedly claimed he can do.

In a humorous video premiered on YouTube today, Doc went from Levi’s Stadium and the offices of the 49ers headquarters to the practice fields at the team’s training camp, where he met numerous players, many of who appeared to be genuine fans of his.

Walking around in a 49ers jersey, Disrespect’s 6-foot-8-inch frame stood out even among the players. When taking a photo with a handful of 49ers, someone joked to the team’s tight end George Kittle that he was standing on his toes to look taller, but he still came up shorter than the Two-Time.

When it came time for business, the video cut to audio of other creators talking about Doc’s claims about his arm strength. Notably, TimTheTatman said that he would give Disrespect $1,000 if he threw a ball 70 yards. Meanwhile, players commented on if they thought he had the power.

“It’s Dr Disrepsect,” Kittle said. “What can’t he do?”

The montage of throws by Doc included numerous that were impressively long, but suspiciously none of the shots followed a ball from his throw to its landing. At the end of his session, Disrespect claimed that one of the balls went 70 yards, but again, fans didn’t exactly get to see a clean shot of a 70-yard bomb.

Regardless, Disrespect took the end of the nine-minute video as a chance to take a victory lap, exactly what you’d expect from the cartoonishly egomaniacal persona.

“We came,” Disrespect said. “We delivered. We dominated.”

The video concluded with a mock press conference where the first question Doc was asked was about the audio quality of the latest battle royale game. The joke question was made to poke fun at how Disrespect regularly critiques games based on their audio quality.