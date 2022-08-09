Dr Disrespect makes appearance at 49ers training camp

NFL football is definitely a sport that fits Dr Disrespect’s slogan of “Violence. Speed. Momentum.” So it’s only natural that the Two Time showed up at his local team’s training camp.

The San Francisco 49ers posted a 14-second video to its Twitter today showing Doc walk into the team’s locker room in his typical red and black garb. As the door closed behind him, the scene cut to moments later with Doc walking out in a full 49ers uniform.

“Showtime,” Disrespect said, staring at the camera as he stood directly outside the locker room.

As is frequently the case with Dr Disrespect, his presence was almost immediately felt with reporter David Lombardi catching a couple of videos of him interacting with players.

Rookies Drake Jackson and Kalia Davis loving the chance to meet Dr. Disrespect. The power of social media, man pic.twitter.com/wwTLOvPxu6 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 9, 2022

Never a dull day at the 49ers facility. ⁦@DrDisrespect⁩ in the house and in uniform today pic.twitter.com/uG72iojdlP — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 9, 2022

While there weren’t any other official videos immediately released, a fan at 49ers camp was able to catch some training camp footage of the Doc throwing bombs to the team’s star tight end George Kittle. In the video, Disrespect launches a spiral as far as he can, getting it to around the 40-yard marker before it hit the ground.

This isn’t Doc’s first time working with the 49ers, either. In April, he represented the team during the NFL Draft by announcing the team’s third-round draft pick, which was broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. From northern California, Doc can also occasionally be spotted courtside during Golden State Warriors games. As you might expect, he sticks out during broadcasts because he wears his iconic headset, sunglasses, and tactical vest.