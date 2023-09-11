CS:GO superstar wants to put his footy skills to the test at next Sidemen Charity Match

S1mple, arguably the best CS:GO pro of all time, wants to play in the next Sidemen Charity Soccer Match and show the world that he’s as good with his feet as he is with the mouse and keyboard.

The Ukrainian superstar put in his request on Sept. 11, two days after the fifth edition of the Sidemen Charity Match. The 2023 edition featured a bunch of popular content creators such as Mr. Beast, xQc IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat downing the colors of YouTube All-Stars against Sidemen FC.

Despite YouTube All-Stars’ best efforts, they lost the game by 8-5 as xQc had no clue how to play as a goalkeeper. S1mple said he’s good enough to guarantee two goals if he gets an invitation for the next edition, which could prove useful for YouTube All-Stars.

I want to play next @Sidemen football match… how to get an invitation? 🙏🥹

Can score 2 😎 — Sasha (@s1mpleO) September 11, 2023

The 2023 edition of Sidemen Charity Match was a big success, both in terms of viewership and fundraising. It peaked at over 2.7 million concurrent viewers, according to Mr. Beast, surpassing the viewership record of the 2022 edition, which peaked at a little over 2.5 million. The event raised over $3 million for charity, and you can still make a donation at the time of writing.

While it’s unclear if s1mple will be invited for the 2024 edition of the Sidemen Charity Match, former CS:GO pro turned analyst Jacob “Pimp” Winneche has suggested the Counter-Strike community organize a similar event featuring Team s1mple and Team pashaBiceps in Europe.

Let’s do our own CS version!



🇺🇦 s1mple vs pasha 🇵🇱



Find 26 people who’s up for it, do a team selection. 14 player on each team, 11 starting, 3 substitutes.



Fill up a stadium somewhere in Europe.



Sell tickets, autograph sessions you name it.



ESL, BLAST / someone to… https://t.co/hAp7uYSjbf — Jacob “Pimp” Winneche (@PimpCS2) September 11, 2023

What Pimp suggested already kind of happened once in 2017 as SK Gaming and Virtus Pro played a soccer match. The SK squad still featured the likes of FalleN, coldzera, and fer, while VP had its iconic TaZ, pashaBiceps, byali, Snax, and NEO lineup. SK won the bout by 5-4 all thanks to its co-founder Benjamin “Kane” Reichert, who also happens to be a former professional soccer player.

