Tickets for the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 sold out in just 90 minutes after being released on July 3.

Set for its fifth edition, the Sidemen Charity Match returned in 2022 after a four-year absence and saw the Sidemen team defeat the YouTube All-Stars in an 8-7 thriller at Charlton Athletic’s The Valley Stadium.

For 2023, the Sidemen Charity Match has moved to West Ham United’s London Stadium, which hosted the 2012 Olympics, and tickets were available for the price of just £8 ($10).

With the confirmed attendees so far including MrBeast, xQc, and IShowSpeed, interest in the Sidemen Charity Match was higher than ever and it took just 90 minutes for the 62,500-seater stadium to sell out.

SOLD OUT 🤯



62k tickets gone to you guys, thank you so much, this is going to be an incredible event that will go down in YouTube history.



If you didn’t manage to get a ticket you can still watch it live on the day and donate to support.



Bring on September 9th 💙 pic.twitter.com/LRdXKYoi81 — Sidemen (@Sidemen) July 3, 2023

Taking place on Saturday, Sept. 9, the Sidemen Charity Match will be live-streamed on YouTube, which saw a peak of 2.6 million concurrent viewers tune in for the 2022 Charity Match.

Members of the Sidemen team and the YouTube All-Stars team are set to be announced in the build-up to the event, with a long list of potential inclusions given the Sidemen’s connections.

The usual suspects of ChrisMD, Pieface, Manny, Callux, and Danny Aarons will be expected to play again in 2023, having all featured in 2022, though this is just speculation until the full list of squads is confirmed.

Could Logan Paul feature given his friendship with KSI? Could we see Jake Paul or Tommy Fury go up against the Sidemen team? Only time will tell and, hopefully, the 2023 match will be another goal-fest.

