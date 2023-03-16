Creator Clash 2 adds Andrea Botez to stacked card following controversial chessboxing result

Fresh off of a hotly debated controversy during Ludwig’s Mogul Moves Chessboxing Championship last year, chess streamer Andrea Botez is out to show that she knows how to throw hands.

That’s right, today Creator Clash 2 announced that the younger Botez sister will take on YouTuber Michelle Khare in a super featherweight bout. The event, which was created by popular YouTuber iDubbbz, is taking place on April 15 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

the secret is finally out 😳 pic.twitter.com/38P4IrJvTI — Andrea Botez (@itsandreabotez) March 16, 2023

The addition of Botez should have been a no-brainer for the event organizers after she showed off how much she had trained to box prior to the Mogul Moves Chessboxing Championship. During her bout with WGM Dina Belenkaya, the referee controversially missed a TKO call after Botez downed Belenkaya three times in one round.

ANNOUNCEMENT 📣📣📣@MichelleKhare and @itsandreabotez WILL BE FIGHTING IN CREATOR CLASH 2 👊

🔥 this is gonna be a GOOD ONE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UinwUaLRGM — Creator Clash (@TheCreatorClash) March 16, 2023

Instead, Belenkaya was allowed to continue after the boxing round and defeated Botez on the chess board. Ludwig later released a statement to say that Mogul Moves would not be retracting Belenkaya’s win, but they would change them to co-winners and give Botez a belt as well.

Related: How to watch Creator Clash 2

Botez has openly expressed her interest in boxing during the Creator Clash, so her addition to the card likely was less about her and more about finding someone for her to fight. The fight between the two joins an already loaded lineup of a whopping 12 bouts.

Botez is joined by YouTuber Myth, who also debuted his boxing prowess to the world during the Mogul Moves Chessboxing Championship. Myth will be facing Hundar in the cruiserweight division.