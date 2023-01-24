The sequel to the biggest influencer-driven charity boxing event has a confirmed date and venue with Creator Clash 2 set to take place in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, April 15.

Last year’s Clash can be considered a huge success with over 100,000 reported pay-per-view buy-ins and over $1 million raised for charity. Fans have long been clamoring for a sequel to the event, and interest in a second Creator Clash spiked after a successfully run influencer chessboxing event put on by Ludwig.

CREATOR CLASH 2 IS GONNA BE A STACKED ONE 🥊 pic.twitter.com/rzyNlIrgm1 — Creator Clash (@TheCreatorClash) January 24, 2023

This year’s event features another card stacked with some of the biggest content creators, with the likes of iDubbbz, Alex Wassabi, Harley Morenstein, Chris Ray Gun, Myth, Arin Hanson, and others filling the card. The commentary/interview team is loaded with top creators as well, like MoistCr1TiKaL, Jacksepticeye, Markiplier, Esfand, and Amouranth.

If you want to watch Creator Clash 2, here are the different ways how.

How to watch Creator Clash 2 in person

Fans interested in attending the event in person can purchase event tickets beginning on Jan. 27 at 9am CT from Ticketmaster. Interested fans should be signed into Ticketmaster with payment information already locked in to make the process easier.

There is an overall eight-ticket limit for people purchasing in-person tickets. The event starts at 5pm CT, according to the Ticketmaster page.

How to watch Creator Clash 2 on pay-per-view

Creator Clash 2 is available for pay-per-view order exclusively on Moment. Viewers can purchase the PPV ticket ahead of time beginning on Jan. 27 at 9am CT. After the live event is completed, fans who have purchased it can watch it on replay until 48 hours later.

At time of writing, prices are not listed for either in-person tickets or pay-per-view. This article will be updated with that information when it becomes available.