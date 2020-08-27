CouRage re-signs with 100 Thieves

YouTube streamer CouRage has re-signed with 100 Thieves, the 26-year-old announced today.

CouRage started streaming for the organization toward the end of May last year after moving into the team’s content house alongside 100 Thieves’ other content creators, like Nadeshot and Valkyrae.

His decision to remain with the team also comes after he left Twitch in November last year in favor of an exclusive contract to stream on YouTube.

Excited to announce I’ve officially re-signed with @100Thieves! So far we’ve done:



-Dozens of content house videos totaling millions of views

-32 CouRage and Nadeshot show episodes with incredible guests

-Multiple #1 trending announcements on YT



I love this team. They’re family pic.twitter.com/lrsIknHglU — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 27, 2020

Today’s announcement came alongside a celebration by 100 Thieves for CouRage’s one-year anniversary with the team.

Happy 1-year anniversary @CouRageJD! You filled this past year with so much fun and laughter at 100 Thieves, we can’t wait for what’s to come in the future.



To celebrate the occasion, we teamed up with @CashApp to completely overhaul Jack’s stream setup at the content house 🥳 pic.twitter.com/aJz8T5g0HV — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) August 27, 2020

As a part of the celebration, 100 Thieves owner Nadeshot surprised CouRage, in partnership with CashApp, and gave the YouTuber’s stream room setup a fresh look.

After leaving town for a few days, CouRage recently came back to the surprise new setup, complete with some shenanigans that were detailed in a video that 100 Thieves posted to YouTube today.

Since making that move, CouRage has added a number of sponsorships to his portfolio as well, including one with MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL and quick service restaurant Chipotle. He also teamed up with LAMO to get a custom vinyl figurine.