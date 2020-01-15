MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL brings on CouRage to endorse zero calorie drink

YouTube streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop unveiled a new sponsorship with MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL today, and in the process, he released an advertisement for its zero-calorie variant.

In a one minute and thirty second video, the Fortnite streamer’s ad opened with him crying in bed after eating too much food. Typing on his phone, the influencer’s screen is shown with the text “Sorry guys… no stream tonight! Ate too much chicken parm.”

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop on Twitter It’s time to start the new decade off right… Couldn’t be more excited to announce I’m partnering with @GameFuel! Their brand new MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL ZERO has zero calories and zero sugar. Just what I need! #ad https://t.co/IQ1jzkR4Bm

Frustrated, CouRage slams his phone down onto a blanket before a heavenly light shines in his dark room and a can of MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Zero slowly descends into his sight.

After taking a sip of the drink, CouRage gains extraordinary energy and superpowers that allow him to make it to his stream. CouRage finishes the video by telling people to buy the drink and “save the calories for what’s important, like chicken parm.”

CouRage recently made a move from Twitch to create content exclusively on YouTube. Since then, he’s made a few off-stream moves, including getting a custom LAMO figurine made in his likeness.

Prior to his move to YouTube, CouRage already had sponsorship deals with a few more gaming endemic brands, like NZXT, Razer, and Scuf Gaming.

The deal represents an expansion of GAME FUEL’s activations in esports. The brand has previously worked with tournament organizers to sponsor events like the Call of Duty World League and numerous CS:GO tournaments run by ESL.