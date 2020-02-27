CouRage partners with Chipotle, gets signature item on menu

CouRage’s favorite food might be Chicken Parmesan, but it looks like he’s about to start eating a lot of burrito bowls from Chipotle following a sponsorship with the Mexican fast food chain that was announced today.

In a post on Twitter, the YouTube streamer said that this opportunity has been a “longtime dream.” In celebration of the partnership, he’s giving away one year’s worth of burritos to a fan on Twitter.

I couldn’t be more excited to announce I’m now working with @ChipotleTweets!



This has been a longtime dream of mine and I’m so thankful for the opportunity.



To celebrate, I’M GIVING AWAY ONE YEAR WORTH OF BURRITOS TO SOMEONE WHO RETWEETS THIS! Good luck! #ad pic.twitter.com/eaoRcVCdfL — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) February 27, 2020

As a part of the deal, CouRage’s go-to order is now an official item on the Chipotle app. Weighing in at 955 calories, the $10 meal consists of a double order of chicken with extra brown rice.

This sponsorship comes shortly after CouRage revealed a deal with MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL. Last month, he released an advertisement on Twitter endorsing a zero-calorie version of the drink.

What the hell is going on…



You can order my exact chipotle order from the @ChipotleTweets app. This is insane.



I’m speechless… GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Ncvqb65q5M — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) February 27, 2020

CouRage’s influx of sponsorship-related activity began following his move from Twitch to YouTube at the beginning of last November. His announcement came prior to a slew of other influencers, including TimTheTatman and DrLupo, staying on Twitch.

Outside of his food-related sponsorships, CouRage also had a LAMO figurine release over the holidays, making him the first YouTube streamer to get one.