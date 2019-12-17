CouRage joins the LAMO lineup with new custom figure

LAMO is rolling out the hits just in time for the holidays with a slew of new customized figurines depicting popular streamers. Fortnite YouTuber CouRage has become the latest influencer to be turned into a LAMO.

Last week, the collectible vinyl maker opened up pre-orders for a pair of new products with figures representing Twitch streamer DrLupo and Mixer’s shroud. The addition of CouRage increases LAMO’s lineup to eight figures.

Prior to this month, LAMO sold figures for Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, Ninja, Lirik, and Summit1g. CouRage is the first influencer with an exclusive contract on YouTube to get a LAMO.

LAMO on Twitter You asked, we listened! It’s your boy @courageJD rolling up to make the LAMO squad that much more handsome! Welcome to the family 🔥💪 Head over to https://t.co/Ng2oozbjRP and preorder his LAMO Vinyl Collectible!

Previously, LAMOs were made to represent Twitch influencers. But that changed after Ninja, who had a LAMO prior to leaving Twitch, moved to Mixer. Since then, shroud, who joined Mixer exclusively following Ninja’s decision, has also partnered with LAMO.

CouRage’s figure is made unique by its branded black jacket that shows off his signature lion logo on the chest and the text “COURAGE” on each sleeve. Pre-orders for CouRage, DrLupo, and shroud LAMOs are all set to ship after Christmas. The figures are sold on LAMO’s website for $19.95.

CouRage made news at the beginning of November when he announced that he was leaving Twitch in favor of an exclusive contract with YouTube. While Ninja began the trend of influencers announcing exclusive contracts with streaming platforms other than Twitch, CouRage was the first significant influencer to announce a move to YouTube instead of Mixer.