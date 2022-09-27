BruceDropEmOff becomes latest OTK member to hit impressive Twitch milestone

One True King (OTK) is one of the most star-studded organizations in gaming. With personalities like Asmongold and Sodapoppin, there’s no wonder why a creator would want to be a part of the exposure that OTK has to offer.

Last night, BruceDropEmOff became the most recent member of the organization to hit one of the flagship milestones on Twitch with 1 million followers on the platform. Bruce is the latest creator to join OTK, and he was added at the end of March this year. Hitting 1 million followers puts him among the top percentile of channels. To be exact, Bruce’s channel is ranked No. 317 among the most-followed on the platform, according to Sully Gnome.

The rise has been meteoric for Bruce since joining OTK. In the six months that he’s been with the organization, he’s nearly doubled his follower count. Since March 26, the day before he officially joined the organization, Bruce has gained 437,144 followers, according to Streams Charts.

Meanwhile, his viewership has catapulted as well. Without increasing his total airtime, Bruce’s average viewership has increased 81 percent from the six months before joining OTK. Since joining the org, he has an average of 26,831 viewers and a total of 7.77 million hours watched.

Bruce hitting one million followers comes just a little more than a month after Emiru, who joined OTK in January, hit the same milestone. Emiru now ranks 292 among the most-followed creators on the platform. Additionally, Bruce is closing in on matching the follower count of one of his bosses, Nick Polom, who only hit 1 million followers in July.

NMP ranks No. 303 among the most-followed creators on the platform with 1,026,676. Polom wasn’t a founding member of the org but he was the first person to be added to it and has an ownership stake in the company.

All three streamers have a ways to go before reaching the top of the platform. Ninja holds the record for followers with 18.37 million, a market that he was able to achieve with help from the 2018 Fortnite craze. Even inside the organization, the group is bested by Sodapoppin, who was added as an owner in July. Soda is the 11th most-followed channel on the platform with 8.81 million.