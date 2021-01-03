Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 starts today

The weeklong video game speedrunning marathon for charity Awesome Games Done Quick starts today, and fans of speed running will be able to watch the action through next Sunday, Jan. 10.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the showcase is going to be online. The move to an online format matches the organization’s plans for Summer Games Done Quick, which was delayed until August 2020.

The entire event can be watched from start to finish on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

As has been the case since 2011, Awesome Games Done Quick will raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Prior to this year’s event, Awesome Games Done Quick set an event record for money raised the past four years in a row.

The current Awesome Games Done Quick record for funds raised is $3.1 million from 2020.

The schedule for this year’s event is packed to the brim, as it always is. So it might be worth checking out to find any speedruns that you might not have been aware of.

If you’re just a casual fan of gaming and don’t know much about speedrunning, there are plenty of notable runs happening this week including Luigi’s Mansion, Metal Gear Solid, Pokémon Blue, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.