How to watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is just around the corner, bringing with it seven days of incredible speedruns to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

The event will run from Jan. 3 to 10, with all of the runners streaming their runs from their homes, following in the footsteps of Summer Games Done Quick and other 2020 events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous AGDQ set an event record, raising $3.1 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The previous record of $3,039,596 was set at SGDQ 2019.

Athough the event won’t be held in person, there are still seven full days of speedruns you can enjoy while you are also staying safe at home. If you do want to tune in, AGDQ 2021 will be streamed live on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel. The broadcast will go live with the “Pre-Show” at 10:30am CT and will be live until the finale early in the morning on Jan. 10.

As always, you can donate to the Prevent Cancer Foundation and learn more about GDQ’s upcoming projects by visiting the event’s official website, where you can also find the full schedule for the event.