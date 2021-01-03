Full Awesome Games Done Quick Online 2021 schedule

From Hades to Pokémon, speedrun fans better be ready for seven straight days of intense, charity fueled content as Awesome Games Done Quick Online 2021 kicks off on Jan. 3.

Old favorites and familiar faces will be returning to run games that have become classic inclusions and some new titles will be thrown into the mix too as the GDQ team spices up the 2021 lineup.

As always, AGDQ will send all of its proceeds to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, with the goal this year is to break the AGDQ 2020 record of $3.1 million raised, which broke the previous record of $3,039,596 set at SGDQ 2019. It all begins at 10:30am CT on Jan. 3 with the Pre-Show hosted by SpikeVegeta, feasel, Keizaron, JHobz, and Kungfufruitcup.

If you plan on tuning in, here is the full AGDQ 2021 schedule for Jan. 3 to 10, including bonus games. All times listed are in CT and are subject to change based on how long each run takes. For a full list of hosts and other details, you can visit the official GDQ website.

Jan. 3

10:30am: Pre-Show

11am: Mirror’s Edge – Inbounds

12:03pm: Donkey Kong Country – Any% No Major Skips Race

1:05pm: Just Cause 3 – Sky Fortress DLC

2:09pm: Ratchet & Clank (2016) – New Game Plus

2:58pm: Mega Man X5 – Any Percent

4:06pm: Dragon Age: Origins – Any Percent

5:23pm: Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Main Quest Order Race

6:50pm: Diddy Kong Racing – 100 Percent

8:54pm: Metroid: Zero Mission – Nine Percent Normal

10:06pm: Daily Recap – Sunday

10:16pm: Lightmatter – Any Percent NMG

11:20pm: Pikmin 2 – Pay Off Debt

Jan. 4

TBD