Asmongold visits rogue trainer Reckful in World of Warcraft

The tribute to the late streamer was added to the live game in the Shadowlands pre-patch.

Popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold has visited Rogue Trainer Reckful, a new NPC added in the Shadowlands pre-patch to honor the late streamer Reckful.

During his stream, Asmongold arrived at the Cathedral of Light and joined many players who had been there interacting with the new Rogue Trainer.

Players who had access to the Shadowlands beta have been able to interact with the NPC for some time now, however, there have been some changes made to the location of Reckful.

The NPC has been moved from its location in the beta and can now be found inside the Cathedral of Light. The characters’ dialogue is tailored to pay homage to Reckful who managed to achieve rank one in season five without playing the most common Rogue spec at the time, Assassination. Upon interaction, players are greeted with the dialogue “I don’t train Assassination Rogues” with two options to chose from, “I am in need of training, Reckful” and “It was good seeing you again.”

Earlier this year the streamer tragically died at the age of 31. After news came out thousand of players took the game coming together to pay homage to the late streamer at specific locations around the map regardless of faction. One of the most popular places players met up at was the Cathedral of Light in Stormwind which is where Reckful can be found today.

World of Warcraft’s upcoming Shadowlands expansion has been delayed and is yet to receive a hard release date, however, players will be able to visit Reckful prior to the expansion as pre-patch is currently live now.