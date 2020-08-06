Blizzard pay tribute to late streamer Reckful with NPC in World of Warcraft

The iconic rogue has found a new home in the game.

Blizzard has paid tribute to one of World of Warcraft’s most iconic players Byron “Reckful” Bernstein by adding the late streamer as a Rogue trainer in their upcoming Shadowlands expansion.

According to a report by Wowhead, players with access to the new expansion’s beta will be able to find the NPC located in the Cathedral of Light.

Reckful’s character is a rogue trainer, however, she will not train assassination rogues, paying homage to Reckful’s ability to gain rank one in season five without playing the spec that was wildly popular during that time.

The NPC has unique dialogue options that include “I don’t train Assassination Rogues.” Players can respond to this by choosing one of two options, “I am in need of training, Reckful” or “It was good seeing you again.”

This is not the first NPC Reckful had inspired in the game having previously seen Byron Burnside, a human vendor that can be found in Bridgeport.

Upon Reckful’s passing earlier this year thousands of players met in multiple locations across multiple regions and servers to mourn the loss of one of the community’s most loved and prominent players. This saw players from both factions come together at different locations on the map.

One popular location was the Cathedral in Stormwind that has now become the place to locate his iconic rogue character.

The addition of Reckful to the game will give players a way to visit the streaming personality in the virtual world of Azeroth and continue his legacy from within the game.