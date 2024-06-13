Asmongold suggests NICKMERCS’ latest transphobic comments are ‘extremely common’

Asmongold has waded into the controversy around further transphobic statements made by fellow streamer NICKMERCS this week, adding to the turbulent online discussion by claiming the under-fire star’s views are “extremely common.”

Twitch streamer Asmongold always reacts to different events in the streaming sphere, and in one of his recent streams in mid-June he played a clip of NICKMERCS where the streamer outright stated, “There is no such thing as trans people.” NICKMERCS has had a long history of making similar comments, which originally lost him a collaboration with Call Of Duty. Now, Asmongold is throwing his hat into the ring, and while it wasn’t exactly a defence of the Kick-based star, he did suggest things are not so clear cut.

NICKMERCS always voices his thoughts on stream. Screenshot via NICKMERCS on Twitch

Asmongold noted in the response video that many of the replies to Nick’s latest posts on X (formerly Twitter) were in support of the streamer. He then added that he believes the majority of people share the same opinion, but they “can’t say this on social media,” before doubling down on this line of thinking. “Just because you can’t say something on social media doesn’t mean that people don’t think it,” he explained.

On top of his thoughts about the general public’s views on transphobia, Asmongold also alluded to Nick’s prior cancellation, stating that this may have influenced his beliefs. “I think that if that hadn’t happened to Nick,” Asmongold stated as he kept watching, “Nick probably would not be as outspoken as he is.” The Twitch star then quoted xQc, who had previously stated that allies can become enemies over “even the smallest of outrages.”

The claims made by Asmongold and his suggestions around how many people think like NICKMERCS have immediately been met with further backlash though, for the time being, most attention is still fixated on NICKMERCS.

