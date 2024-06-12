NICKMERCS doubles down months after accusations of transphobia: ‘I’ve said my piece’

Kick and Twitch streamer NICKMERCS is once again making waves on social media for making transphobic remarks on one of his streams, and just like last time, the popular Call of Duty player isn’t backing down.

Recommended Videos

During one of his streams of Elden Ring, NICKMERCS read aloud a comment calling him a transphobe while he was struggling with one of the game’s bosses. NICKMERCS responded by saying, “There’s no such thing as trans people.” Later on, he told his viewers that he was going to “break it down” by saying “penis, dude. Vagina, girl. Done!” Needless to say, this response has not gone over well with some people.

NICKMERCS. Screenshot via NICKMERCS on Twitch

But the controversial comments don’t end there, as NICKMERCS responded to the backlash in a subsequent stream. The streamer gave a profanity-laced response about how he does not care about the backlash and that he stands by what he believes. “I don’t care about the percentages, or cuts, or whatever. It doesn’t bother me,” NICKMERCS said. “You know, I feel a certain way about all that. And I’ve said my piece.” He then went on to talk about how he doesn’t want other people dictating how he and the people closest to him think.

These comments come one year after NICKMERCS made similar remarks on social media when he responded to a tweet about LGBTQ+ demonstrators being attacked with “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.” This tweet, along with the subsequent doubling down later on, led to his Modern Warfare 2 Operator Bundle being removed from the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy