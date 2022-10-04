Why Asmongold hasn’t streamed on his main Twitch channel since July and isn’t going back

Asmongold hasn’t streamed on his main Twitch channel since July 15. Instead, he’s been streaming on his second channel almost daily since July 28, and many fans have wondered why.

The veteran streamer opened up about it briefly on Sep. 26, claiming the thought of streaming on his main channel caused him to have a panic attack, although he didn’t elaborate.

But, he opened up more during his stream on Oct. 2 and finally revealed the reason—it’s causing him a significant amount of anxiety and stress, which also explains the panic attack.

Screengrab via Asmongold on Twitch

“There’s a lot of things about going live on the main account that stresses me out,” he said. “It’s one of those things that is not a logical way of feeling, and I think that’s probably why it bothers me a lot.” It makes him feel uneasy, and he isn’t sure why. “It just fucks me up in the head, man,” Asmongold added.

“Yeah, it’s irrational, and I want to figure it out because I would love to [stream on my main channel again].”

He has thought about hopping on his ‘main’ to stream the same content he’s been streaming on his second channel (mainly World of Warcraft) but isn’t ready to make the leap.

Image via OTK on Twitter

Asmongold denies the recent controversy surrounding Mizkif played a part. “It has nothing to do with any of the OTK controversies at all. It has literally zero to do with that. I wasn’t streaming before that,” he said.

Instead, he believes it was the culmination of several things, including a false alarm about his dad’s wellbeing, a tooth breaking while trying to eat, and the stress of launching a PC building company.

“It was kind of like, okay, everything is happening all at once and I just kind of couldn’t deal with it,” he said. “All that stuff coming together was kind of like too much for me to deal with.”

Streaming on his main channel has always been a way for him to escape the stresses of life. But now it’s the primary cause of it, and until that changes, he’s not sure when he’ll be back.

His loyal Twitch fans responded with an outpour of support, telling him to stream on whatever channel he wanted, whenever he wanted.

It won’t stop them from tuning in, even if it takes him a while.