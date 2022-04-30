Asmongold calls out YouTube Gaming: ‘Mixer was better’

Asmongold is one of Twitch’s top creators and is known for sharing his opinion on a wide variety of topics. From politics to World of Warcraft, the OTK founder is never afraid to give a piece of his mind. And in a broadcast on April 28, the Twitch star shared his thoughts on YouTube Gaming while watching a video from popular YouTube streamer Ludwig.

The discussion began when a viewer from Asmongold’s chat informed him that Ludwig had uploaded a video discussing Twitch’s reported monetization changes. Asmongold was immediately on board to react to the 10-minute video uploaded to Ludwig’s Mogul Mail channel, explaining that he was “curious” to see what the YouTube content creator had to say.

Towards the end of the video, Ludwig compares Twitch and YouTube Gaming, stating that the Amazon-owned platform has “more to offer” for new creators, specifically in terms of discoverability. He went on to point out that YouTube’s live streaming section is not the greatest for viewers to find a creator that pertains to their interests. This was when Asmongold decided to chime in with some harsh words for the platform.

“Ludwig’s on contract; non-disparagement clause. I’m not,” the streamer said. “It’s fucking garbage; it’s absolute trash; it is probably the worst thing I’ve seen ever. Mixer was better than this, and Mixer is in the toilet. If YouTube was built around live streaming it would be in the dumpster. Fix it tomorrow.”

Although Ludwig can’t explicitly say it himself, the content creator most likely agrees with Asmongold, at least somewhat. He even had a browser extension created that makes his YouTube Gaming chat feel more like Twitch.

Despite the platform’s shortcomings, numerous prominent Twitch streamers continue to make the switch to YouTube Gaming. Massive streamers like Valkyrae, DrLupo, and Timthetatman are just a few of the many that have flocked to its shores.